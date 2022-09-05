×

WATCH: Bidvest pays biggest dividend in seven years

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa

05 September 2022 - 20:54
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: MASI LOSI

Bidvest has paid its biggest total dividend in seven years. The industrial conglomerate’s payout of R7.74 follows trading profit growth of over 23% and a revenue rise of 13%, as the firm’s operations continue to bounce back from the impact of Covid-19. Business Day unpacked the performance with CEO Mpumi Madisa.

Bidvest worried by slow government project rollout, IT brain drain

Diversified group sees opportunities for growth in 2023 in hygiene, plumbing and facilities management abroad
