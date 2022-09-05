Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The judge, a Trump appointee, rules a neutral third party can review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home for both attorney-client privilege and executive privilege
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
Bidvest has paid its biggest total dividend in seven years. The industrial conglomerate’s payout of R7.74 follows trading profit growth of over 23% and a revenue rise of 13%, as the firm’s operations continue to bounce back from the impact of Covid-19. Business Day unpacked the performance with CEO Mpumi Madisa.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Bidvest pays biggest dividend in seven years
Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
Bidvest worried by slow government project rollout, IT brain drain
