×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on Shoprite’s double-digit earnings

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite's CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

06 September 2022 - 21:09
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shoprite has delivered double-digit earnings growth. Africa’s biggest grocery retailer has reported a 22.5% rise in adjusted headline earnings per share, supported by new store openings, its reward programme and a focus on using data to drive personalised sales and promotions. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more insight on its performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bidvest worried by slow government project ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
PPC loses appeal application on forensic report ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Renergen switches on its liquid natural gas plant ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Ireland fines Instagram €405m over mishandling of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Shoprite sees healthy growth despite operating ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.