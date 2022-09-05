×

WATCH: RCL CEO Paul Cruickshank on ‘pleasing’ full-year results

Business Day TV speaks to Cruickshank after food producer reported a 10.2% increase in revenue

05 September 2022 - 20:59
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO

RCL Foods has described its annual performance as ‘pleasing’. The food producer has reported a 10.2% increase in revenue and a 9.9% rise in headline earnings per share, supported by a return to profitability in its chicken business, as well as a solid showing by its sugar and Vector Logistics units. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Paul Cruickshank for more detail.

