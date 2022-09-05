Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The judge, a Trump appointee, rules a neutral third party can review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home for both attorney-client privilege and executive privilege
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
RCL Foods has described its annual performance as ‘pleasing’. The food producer has reported a 10.2% increase in revenue and a 9.9% rise in headline earnings per share, supported by a return to profitability in its chicken business, as well as a solid showing by its sugar and Vector Logistics units. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Paul Cruickshank for more detail.
WATCH: RCL CEO Paul Cruickshank on ‘pleasing’ full-year results
Business Day TV speaks to Cruickshank after food producer reported a 10.2% increase in revenue
