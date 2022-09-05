×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis — JSE clothing retailers

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

05 September 2022 - 21:55
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about JSE clothing retailers such as Truworths, Mr Price and Foschini.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Bidvest pays biggest dividend in seven years

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: RCL CEO Paul Cruickshank on ‘pleasing’ full-year results

Business Day TV speaks to Cruickshank after food producer reported a 10.2% increase in revenue
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on ARM

Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller on earnings miss

Business Day TV spoke to Muller as the producer reported a near 17% drop in headline earnings per share
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Illicit activity in the crypto market decreases

Business Day TV spoke to Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Renergen switches on its liquid natural gas plant ...
Companies / Energy
2.
PPC loses appeal application on forensic report ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Bidvest worried by slow government project ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Truworths and Primark settle trademark dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Fund managers defend holdings of Russian ‘carbon ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.