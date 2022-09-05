Market data including bonds and fuel prices
You don’t need a psychic to tell you Cyril Ramaphosa would be posing for snaps of himself admiring some fresh tar
The former SA Revenue Service senior manager says the EFF deputy president was illegally in possession of classified documents
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The judge, a Trump appointee, rules a neutral third party can review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home for both attorney-client privilege and executive privilege
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Buyers also have a chance to pick up custom Harleys and a Morris Minor among the lots
Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about JSE clothing retailers such as Truworths, Mr Price and Foschini.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Technical analysis — JSE clothing retailers
