Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
The value of increasing the minimum pay for workers isn’t just more money; it speaks to being recognised and valued
Department says details withheld due to ‘legal processes that might follow’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Insurer says inflationary pressures are increasing car-parts prices, resulting in higher claims payouts for vehicle accidents
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Kremlin-backed news channel RT is banned in the US and Europe — but winning friends in the developing world
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Illicit activity in the crypto market has declined. According to Chainalysis, financial crime within this space hit its lowest level in four years in 2022. Business Day TV discussed this with Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Illicit activity in the crypto market decreases
Business Day TV spoke to Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel
Illicit activity in the crypto market has declined. According to Chainalysis, financial crime within this space hit its lowest level in four years in 2022. Business Day TV discussed this with Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Why local bonds are trading weaker
WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on ARM
WATCH: Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller on earnings miss
WATCH: Santam declares interim dividend despite earnings slump
WATCH: SA’s competition legislation in the spotlight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.