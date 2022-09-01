×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Illicit activity in the crypto market decreases

Business Day TV spoke to Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel

01 September 2022 - 22:07
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Illicit activity in the crypto market has declined. According to Chainalysis, financial crime within this space hit its lowest level in four years in 2022. Business Day TV discussed this with Luno’s global head of financial crime, Eva Crouwel.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Why local bonds are trading weaker

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on ARM

Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller on earnings miss

Business Day TV spoke to Muller as the producer reported a near 17% drop in headline earnings per share
Companies
25 minutes ago

WATCH: Santam declares interim dividend despite earnings slump

Business Day TV talks to Santam CFO Hennie Nel
Companies
45 minutes ago

WATCH: SA’s competition legislation in the spotlight

Michael Avery talks to Heather Irvine, Ahmore Burger-Smidt and Zakhele Mthembu
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Absa plots corporate and investment banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Conduit Capital’s Constantia Insurance faces ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Altron appoints Werner Kapp as new CEO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Massmart parent puts its money where its mouth is ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.