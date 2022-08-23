×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler on jump in earnings

23 August 2022 - 21:44
Sasol Group CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasol Group CEO Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Higher commodity prices have given Sasol a boost. The chemicals and energy group reported a 48% jump in its annual adjusted core profit, which allowed it to reinstate its dividend and declare a payout of R14.70. Business Day TV discussed Sasol’s full-year performance with CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Billions tied up in overdue ITAC customs duty probes

Michael Avery talks to Donald MacKay, Mike Benfield and Duane Newman
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Afrimat’s Gravenhage deal falls through

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit

Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Workforce gets a lift as pandemic fades

Business Day TV speaks to financial director Willie van Wyk
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Merafe reports surge in half-year profit and ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Aveng confident of future growth as it clinches ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Shoprite links R3.5bn debt to sustainability ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.