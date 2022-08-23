×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit

Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit

23 August 2022 - 21:30
Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng has reported a 60% slump headline profit for its year to end-June, weighed down by its Africa-focused interests. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company’s CEO Sean Flanagan.

