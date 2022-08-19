×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Prudential Authority issues directive on crypto monitoring

Business Day TV talks to Luno’s GM for Africa, Marius Reitz

19 August 2022 - 15:03 Business Day TV
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Luno has welcomed the Prudential Authority’s directive to discourage banks from cutting services offered to cryptocurrency firms. The regulator said cutting those services would make it difficult to monitor money laundering and terrorist financing.

Business Day TV discussed that with Luno's GM for Africa, Marius Reitz.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Curro takes City of Joburg to court over rates
Companies
2.
Exxaro halves its renewables investment target
Companies / Mining
3.
Sibanye’s profit warning is a bad omen for ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Standard Bank’s dividend jumps after 32% interim ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Grindrod makes progress in quitting noncore ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.