×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Mind the (pay) gap

Michael Avery talks to Laurence Grubb, Ray Harraway, Johan Botes and Leila Ebrahimi

18 August 2022 - 17:09 Business Day tv
Think carefully before cashing out your retirement savings if you're taking a career break. Resetting your savings plan to zero means you'll miss out on the benefits of compound interest. Picture: 123RF/andreypopov
Think carefully before cashing out your retirement savings if you're taking a career break. Resetting your savings plan to zero means you'll miss out on the benefits of compound interest. Picture: 123RF/andreypopov

Financial services firm PwC’s annual survey of listed company executive directors released on Tuesday showed that though the representation of women in CEO and CFO posts had improved, women still occupied just 19% of top finance posts in June, up from 17% in 2021.

Across the JSE, female CEOs constituted just 8%, up from 5% a year earlier, while CFOs sat at 22% from 17%. Among all the locally listed entities, the female representation at executive level stood at 15%, moving up slightly from 13%.

Michael Avery spoke to Laurence Grubb, MD at Khokhela Remuneration Advisors; Ray Harraway, member of IoDSA Remuneration Committee Forum; Johan Botes, head of Baker McKenzie’s Employment and Compensation Practice Group in Johannesburg; & Leila Ebrahimi, co-leader at PwC Reward team which forms part of PwC SA’s People and Organisation division and editor of the report.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Skills shortage partly to blame for lack of female CEOs, research suggests

New survey highlights the gender imbalance that has overshadowed SA’s corporate sector for years
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Women in Private Equity

Michael Avery talks to Dinao Lerutla, Daniella Keet, Janice Johnston and Langa Madonko about gender diversity in private-equity and venture-capital ...
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye’s profit warning is a bad omen for ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Thungela reaches terms with Transnet amid rail ...
Companies / Mining
3.
‘Long overdue’ state subsidy helps Curro’s profit ...
Companies
4.
Naspers to sell some Prosus shares to fund buyback
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MTN now covers 3.4-million homes with AirFibre ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.