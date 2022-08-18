WATCH: Mind the (pay) gap

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
Financial services firm PwC’s annual survey of listed company executive directors released on Tuesday showed that though the representation of women in CEO and CFO posts had improved, women still occupied just 19% of top finance posts in June, up from 17% in 2021.
Across the JSE, female CEOs constituted just 8%, up from 5% a year earlier, while CFOs sat at 22% from 17%. Among all the locally listed entities, the female representation at executive level stood at 15%, moving up slightly from 13%.
Michael Avery spoke to Laurence Grubb, MD at Khokhela Remuneration Advisors; Ray Harraway, member of IoDSA Remuneration Committee Forum; Johan Botes, head of Baker McKenzie’s Employment and Compensation Practice Group in Johannesburg; & Leila Ebrahimi, co-leader at PwC Reward team which forms part of PwC SA’s People and Organisation division and editor of the report.
Or listen to full audio
