Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exxaro posts double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV spoke to Exxaro’s CEO, Nombasa Tsengwa

19 August 2022 - 15:14 Business Day TV
Exxaro's Grootegeluk coal mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exxaro's Grootegeluk coal mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Exxaro delivered a 48% jump in half-year revenue and a 26% increase in headline earnings per share, mainly due to a strong showing by its coal business. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.

