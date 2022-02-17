Companies

NatWest discriminated against banker with cancer, tribunal rules

Group faces a more than £2m compensation claim after unfairly dismissing her after cancer surgery

17 February 2022 - 17:17 Kirstin Ridley
Picture: LUKE MACGREGOR
London — NatWest Group is facing a more than £2m compensation claim after a London tribunal ruled it had discriminated against an employee and unfairly dismissed her two days after cancer surgery, her lawyer said on Thursday.

Adeline Willis, a 44-year-old risk and compliance officer who had worked at the bank for more than six years, said she was physically and emotionally in turmoil after being made redundant in 2020, eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis.

The tribunal ruled a recorded telephone call a few weeks after her diagnosis, in which Willis's managers sought advice from the human resources department about terminating a secondment early because she was due to take time off for cancer treatment, was clear evidence of discriminatory intent.

“This has been a harrowing experience for my client who did not deserve the appalling treatment that she endured at the hands of one of this country's largest and best-resourced employers,” said Will Clayton, a lawyer at Constantine Law, who represents Willis.

“The next step is to ensure that Ms Willis is fully compensated for her losses and the discrimination that she has suffered,” Clayton said, adding the case had a potential value in excess of £2m.

NatWest said it recognises the “extremely difficult personal circumstances in this case”, adding it is reviewing the judgment and considering its position.

The London Central Employment Tribunal rejected the bank’s allegations that Willis's £160,000-per-year job was redundant, ruling that Willis's dismissal had been “tainted with discrimination”.

Cancer is listed as a disability under the UK Equality Act 2010, protecting sufferers from discrimination.

If the two sides cannot agree on the level of damages, the court has pencilled in a further hearing for April 25 and 26.

Reuters

No more than three days a week in the office, say white-collar workers

A poll by Advanced Workplace Associates shows only 3% of white-collar workers want to return to the office five days a week
3 days ago

China Construction Bank’s London branch eyes boost in financial flows

The UK’s sole renminbi-clearing institution is an essential conduit to potentially staggering amounts
3 weeks ago

HSBC wants to see clients’ coal exit strategies by 2023

Europe’s leading bank in corporate Asia says companies there must have plans in place or face loss of funding
2 months ago
