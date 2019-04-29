Law protects workers who commit offences due to illness or disability

It is legally very dangerous for employers to discipline and fire employees who commit offences due to illness or disability. For example, an employee who uses alcohol or narcotics and becomes addicted is legally classified as being ill and is protected by law.

Section 6 of the Employment Equity Act prohibits unfair discrimination against employees on the grounds of disability or illness. This means that an employer may not discriminate against an employee merely due to the fact that the employee is disabled. In fact the same act obliges employers to find ways of recruiting and seeking ways to accommodate people with disabilities.

Furthermore, section 187(1)(f) of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) reads that, “A dismissal is automatically unfair if … the reason for the dismissal is … that the employer unfairly discriminated against an employee, directly or indirectly, on any arbitrary ground, including, but not limited to race, gender, sex, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, political opinion, culture, language, marital status or family responsibility.”

The fact that disability is included in the list means, for example, that if a receptionist loses an arm in an accident (whether work-related or not) employers cannot terminate his or her employment because they believe that a disabled receptionist looks bad to visiting customers. Employers would have to prove that the receptionist is in fact unable to work before they could even consider terminating his or her employment.

In the case of Black Mountain vs CCMA and others (2005 1 BLLR 0001) the employee was dismissed for causing damage while drunk driving. The CCMA arbitrator overturned the dismissal. The employer applied to the Labour Court for the arbitrator’s decision to be reviewed. However, the Labour Court, after looking at the employer’s policy regarding alcohol-related infringements, decided that although the employee had been wrong in what he had done, the employer should have allowed the employee to go for rehabilitation and that the dismissal was therefore unfair. The employer was required to reinstate the employee and to give him back pay for 18 months plus interest.

In the case of Mthethwa vs Capitol Caterers (2007, 5 BALR 469) the employee was dismissed after he was off ill from work for two weeks. The CCMA ordered the employer to reinstate him with full back pay because the employer had failed to follow the incapacity laws.

These cases make it clear that, although employees can be dismissed for abusing sick leave, absence without permission and poor work performance, ill employees are strongly protected from unfair treatment aimed at their disabilities. Alcohol abuse, if caused by addiction, is seen as an illness in South African law.

The case law also requires that employers must adhere to their own policies and that treatment must be considered before dismissal of an ill employee can be considered.

Employers are advised to check with a labour law expert whether the circumstances merit dismissal and to explore every alternative to dismissal before considering terminating the employment of an ill employee. To comply with the law employers must genuinely and thoroughly involve the incapacitated employee in the process of consideration of alternatives giving the employee ample opportunity to state his or her case.

To be able to be compliant and to prove that it has been compliant the employer must ensure that the entire process is planned and managed by an expert in labour law and must formally place on record every step taken in the incapacity process.

• Israelstam is CEO of Labour Law Management Consulting.