IMF fears SA banks hold too much government debt
Monetary fund makes recommendations to enhance domestic financial sector’s regulatory, supervisory and policy environment
17 February 2022 - 17:00
UPDATED 27 March 2022 - 18:35
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned against SA banks holding too much government debt, saying this increasing nexus between the government and the financial sector poses a growing risk to financial stability.
The government’s total gross loan debt was projected in the medium-term budget policy statement to rise from R4.3-trillion in 2021/2022 to R5.5-trillion in 2024/2025. But finance minister Enoch Godongwana could produce improved numbers when he tables the 2022/2023 budget in parliament next Wednesday due to the commodity price boom and the tax bonanza flowing from that...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now