Immigration order alarms Google

Trump signed an executive order on Friday, prohibiting entry by people from seven majority-Muslim nations for 90 days. Citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya will be banned from entering the US for the period, while the government determines what information it needs to safely admit visitors.

The department of homeland security issued a directive on Friday afternoon, ordering the Customs and Border Control agency to enforce the order, the New York Daily News reported. Late on Friday, some green card and visa holders were being blocked from boarding flights to the US, the newspaper said.

"We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that create barriers to bringing great talent to the US," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We’ll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere," she said.

Some Google employees were travelling abroad and were trying to get back to the US before the executive order took effect. The company asked the affected employees to reach out to Google’s security, travel and immigration teams for assistance, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person asked not to be identified talking about internal company communications.

The employees in question normally work in the US, but just happened to be abroad either on work assignments or holidays. The concern was that even if Google staff had valid visas, they might still be at risk if they were from one of the seven countries and they were outside the US when the order kicked in, the person also said.

One employee rushed back from a trip to New Zealand to make it into the US before the order was signed, Pichai wrote in his memo.

"We are advising our clients from those seven countries who have green cards or any type of H-1B visa not to travel outside the US," said Ava Benach, a partner at immigration law firm Benach Collopy, while noting that the order took effect immediately. "No one is really sure whether a green card holder from these seven countries can return to the US now. It’s fairly clear that an H-1B visa holder can’t," Benach said.

The H-1B lets US companies employ graduate-level workers from other countries in technical occupations such as technology, engineering and science.

"If anyone in these situations has the misfortune to have gone abroad recently, it’s a treacherous moment, possibly for green card holders too," Benach said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he was "concerned" by Trump’s recent moves on immigration.

Microsoft inserted a caution in a securities filing on Thursday, telling investors that immigration restrictions "may inhibit our ability to adequately staff our research and development efforts".

