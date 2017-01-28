Why being president will be very good business for Donald Trump

Confidence in future income prospects is the most important ingredient in the recipe for more spending by households and firms that will raise US growth rates if it materialises.

Separation of US powers, between the House, the Senate, the states and the courts, is designed to complicate and constrain the realisation of any presidential agenda or campaign promise. Tax reforms, of which much is expected, are initiated in Congress where much work has been done over the years by the Republican leaders in the House.

We, as well as Trump, await with some anxiety the essential details. The implementation of a border tax, or rather a system where costs of imports may be disallowed as a deduction from taxable income, will deserve particular notice. The implications are vast – not just in the US – and may well threaten the system of corporate taxing practised everywhere else.

Taxing imports

This border or import tax will be intended to compensate the Internal Revenue Service for a lower corporate tax rate – given the excess of US imports over exports. The lower the corporate tax rate, however, the less will any expenditure deduction matter for after-tax incomes. This includes the deduction for interest incurred or capital expenditure, both of which will be subject to debate and possible reform. It will be deemed protectionist by the World Trade Organisation and the US will argue otherwise but irrespectively.

Net-net it may mean higher prices in the US but only if net-net taxes have risen for business enterprises in general. That will not be the intention, though different businesses will be affected differently in ways that will be worth anticipating. It is effective after-tax profits that influence the required returns on capital that have to be recovered in the prices that consumers or customers must pay if the firm is to succeed. Even income taxes find their way into prices.

Managing conflict

Trump is not bound by the conflict-of-interest regulations that apply to all others responsible for government business. He has, however, elected to recuse himself fully from Trump enterprises while president. His sons will run the business and manage the family brand. The cry from the anti-Trump brigade is that such arrangements, even should Trump stay fully uninvolved in the decisions made by these enterprises, still represent a conflict of interest.