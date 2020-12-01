Digital transformation is about mindset and possibilities

Where management lacks the right mindset to change and the company’s current organisational practices are flawed, a digital transformation process may simply result not in transformation but magnifying those flaws.

Digital transformation has to be viewed as a continuous process and mindset rather than a one-off implementation. The common denominators in achieving a successful digital transformation of a company include having finance leaders who understand that the following elements add up to strategic agility:

Understanding the existence for blurred lines within the technology stack of data, infrastructure and applications

How unravelling tightly integrated systems makes them more flexible

Understanding that by minimising the differences among processes, their company will be better able to leverage all of its data

Because of the need for these elements, responsibility for the process has shifted over the past five years from the CIO to the CFO or even the CEO. These key C-suite roles have to be integrated in support not only of each other, but also technological and business transformation. This is why the role of the CFO is evolving at such a pace.

At the start of this shift, in 2017 research by Bersin revealed that close to 90% of organisations surveyed reported that while they are undergoing digital disruption, 70% felt that they were not ready to address this digital transformation.

They recognised gaps in their existing leadership capability, in their digital mindset, operating models and skills set. These points have been identified in a Sage CFO 3.0 report as increasingly the responsibility of the CFO, leaders which are already typically responsible for major projects with major financial impact.

The “CFO 3.0 — Digital transformation beyond financial management” report tells us that since budgetary approval is a key element of digital strategy, the finance function has also moved to the centre of digital strategy. The Sage report is a new guide that looks at the evolution of finance leaders.