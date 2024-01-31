Service provider finally appointed to design new mining licencing system
PMG Consortium to update and digitise department’s outdated and incomplete mining cadastre
31 January 2024 - 19:07
The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) has announced the eagerly anticipated appointment of a service provider to design, implement and maintain a new mining licencing system.
The department said on Wednesday that it has selected PMG Consortium to develop the online system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.