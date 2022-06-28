How to draw up a risk management and compliance programme

Accountable institutions that do not develop and implement an effective risk management and compliance programme (RMCP) are particularly vulnerable to threats of financial crime such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

The international Financial Action Task Force assessment of SA's system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing has flagged the inadequate implementation of risk management among certain businesses sectors.

In the mutual evaluation report released in October 2021 after the assessment, the task force found that accountable institutions that are designated non-financial businesses and professions, such as legal practitioners, property practitioners, and trust company service providers, had an undeveloped identification and understanding of money laundering risks. To mitigate their risks, these institutions need to enhance their RMCPs.

Section 42 of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act sets out the requirement for accountable institutions to develop and implement a RMCP.

To assist accountable institutions to enhance their risk understanding and application through their RMCPs, the FIC published draft public compliance communication 114 (draft PCC 114), which offers guidance on how to adequately document such a RMCP.

The documentation of a RMCP must describe all the controls the accountable institution has in place internally to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.