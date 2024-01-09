MTN bolsters fintech partnership with Ericsson
Swedish network equipment giant to provide advanced financial services to Africa’s biggest mobile operator amid ever-growing needs of individuals and businesses
09 January 2024 - 18:13
MTN has extended its partnership Swedish network equipment giant Ericsson to bolster the technology underpinning its lucrative fintech platform.
The two companies said on Tuesday they had strengthened their partnership to “broaden the scope of financial inclusion from first-time users to high-end business applications, utilising MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) service on the Ericsson Wallet Platform”...
