Growing sophistication in digital security is in focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Moodley, chief digital officer at Axiz.
Axiz is a technology distributor that is part of former JSE-listed technology group, Alviva.
Moodley says the increased cybersecurity risks today are driven by factors such as rapid digital transformation, remote work trends, sophisticated cyberattacks, supply chain vulnerabilities, insider threats, and internet of things (IoT) device proliferation.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Mindset shift is necessary for digital security in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Andrew Moodley, chief digital officer at Axiz
Other drivers include a lack of security awareness, regulatory compliance needs, cryptocurrency’s role in cybercrime, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.
Moodley also highlights that companies are becoming more sophisticated in their approach to security as opposed to old mentalities that trend, and hype.
Topics of discussion include cybersecurity risks driven by factors such as rapid digital transformation, remote work trends and growing artificial intelligence (AI) use.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
