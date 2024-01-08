Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Mindset shift is necessary for digital security in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Andrew Moodley, chief digital officer at Axiz

08 January 2024 - 16:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA.
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA.

Growing sophistication in digital security is in focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Moodley, chief digital officer at Axiz. 

Axiz is a technology distributor that is part of former JSE-listed technology group, Alviva.

Moodley says the increased cybersecurity risks today are driven by factors such as rapid digital transformation, remote work trends, sophisticated cyberattacks, supply chain vulnerabilities, insider threats, and internet of things (IoT) device proliferation.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Other drivers include a lack of security awareness, regulatory compliance needs, cryptocurrency’s role in cybercrime, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. 

Moodley also highlights that companies are becoming more sophisticated in their approach to security as opposed to old mentalities that trend, and hype. 

Topics of discussion include cybersecurity risks driven by factors such as rapid digital transformation, remote work trends and growing artificial intelligence (AI) use. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Cybercrime on the rise in SA, says Kaspersky

SA has 28% of detected attacks on internet of thing devices in Africa followed by Kenya (12%) and Nigeria (6%)
National
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Workday’s push for Africa expansion

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Workday
Business
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: The fight to build trust with AI customer communication

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms
Business
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Preservation funds: Which one’s the best and why ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Is now the right time to get into fixed ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Workday’s push for Africa expansion
Business
4.
Brenthurst ranks among the big names in financial ...
Business
5.
Fashion’s shift: Regenerative cotton booms
Business

Related Articles

Atos says Airbus offers up to $2bn for cybersecurity unit

Companies / Industrials

Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

World / Africa

PODCAST | Cybercrime on the rise in SA, says Kaspersky

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.