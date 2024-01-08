Telkom moves closer to selling Swiftnet business
Unnamed bidder has completed its due diligence
08 January 2024 - 19:24
Telkom is one step closer to closing a deal that will see it offloading its masts and towers business, with the bidder having completed its due diligence, the group reported on Monday.
In late November, the embattled telecom group announced it is in exclusive negotiations with a consortium of investors to sell the masts and towers that are part of its wholly owned Swiftnet subsidiary...
