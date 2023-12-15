PODCAST | Workday’s push for Africa expansion

Workday’s expansion plans for SA and Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Workday: Fred Nylander, VP for North Europe and emerging markets, Pierre Gousset, VP of presales for the EMEA region, and Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA.
Workday specialises in on-demand or cloud-based enterprise software. It develops and provides systems for human resources, financial management, planning, and analytics.
Nylander outlines the company’s plans for the region and how that relates to SA. He says the company, which is now worth R73.3bn, has been expanding aggressively around the world and is bullish about prospects in Africa.
Gousset, the technologist on the panel, explains how Workday’s technology works and additions that are being made to meet customer demand, particularly around artificial intelligence (AI).
Moodley details how the company is working to implement its global strategy within the SA context and the how company has been received locally.
The panel also discusses how Workday has gone about increasing its visibility and brand awareness
Topics of discussion include the evolution of Workday’s business model; growing use of technology in human capital and finance management; and possible disruption to the workforce by artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms.
