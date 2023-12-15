Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Workday’s push for Africa expansion

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Workday

15 December 2023 - 10:23
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Workday’s expansion plans for SA and Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Workday: Fred Nylander, VP for North Europe and emerging markets, Pierre Gousset, VP of presales for the EMEA region, and Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA

Workday specialises in on-demand or cloud-based enterprise software. It develops and provides systems for human resources, financial management, planning, and analytics.

Nylander outlines the company’s plans for the region and how that relates to SA. He says the company, which is now worth R73.3bn, has been expanding aggressively around the world and is bullish about prospects in Africa.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Gousset, the technologist on the panel, explains how Workday’s technology works and additions that are being made to meet customer demand, particularly around artificial intelligence (AI). 

Moodley details how the company is working to implement its global strategy within the SA context and the how company has been received locally. 

The panel also discusses how Workday has gone about increasing its visibility and brand awareness 

Topics of discussion include the evolution of Workday’s business model; growing use of technology in human capital and finance management; and possible disruption to the workforce by artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST: The fight to build trust with AI customer communication

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Economics of funerals, according to SendOff

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO of SendOff Funeral App
Business
6 days ago

PODCAST | Mainstream adoption of tokenisation starting to take hold

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Connie Bloem, co-founder and executive head at Mesh.Trade
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: The fight to build trust with AI ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Is now the right time to get into fixed ...
Business
3.
Transforming the role of business in society ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Water magazine highlights ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.