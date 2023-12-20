PODCAST | Cybercrime on the rise in SA, says Kaspersky

Emm says Africa remains one of the world regions most targeted by cybercrime in 2023 as organisations continue to become more digitised.
Topics of discussion include statistics on growing digital threats in SA; the evolution of cyber attacks in the Africa region; and the threat posed by growing artificial intelligence use.
Digital and cyber threats for businesses in SA are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Emm, principal cybersecurity researcher at Kaspersky.
Listen to the conversation:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Emm says Africa remains one of the world regions most targeted by cybercrime in 2023 as organisations continue to become more digitised.
In Q3 2023, SA accounts for 28% attacks on internet of thing (IoT) devices that were detected by Kaspersky in the region. Kenya accounted for 12% of attacks on IoT devices, and Nigeria, 6%.
In addition to connected devices, Emm warns of the threat posed by growing artificial intelligence (AI) use.
“The prevalence of accessible generative AI is set to fuel an expansion of spear-phishing tactics, while the creative exploitation of vulnerabilities in mobile and IoT devices will be on the rise,” he says.
“Businesses today should be proactive and counter these cyberthreats with advanced technologies such as threat feeds, security information and event management systems, endpoint detection and response solutions, and tools with digital forensics and incident response features.”
Kaspersky is a Russian founded cybersecurity and digital privacy firm was founded in 1997, with more than 400-million users protected by its systems technologies and more than 220,000 corporate clients, around the world.
Topics of discussion include statistics on growing digital threats in SA; the evolution of cyber attacks in the Africa region; and the threat posed by growing artificial intelligence use.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
