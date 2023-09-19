Business

PODCAST: Zoho’s push to dominate enterprise software in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa

19 September 2023 - 07:00
Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Enterprise software development is the focus  of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa. 

Bourne discusses Zoho’s business model and developments in the local enterprise software space. 

Zoho is an Indian multinational technology company that makes computer software and Web-based business tools. It is best known for the Zoho Office Suite. 

The company, which is privately held, was founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, and has a presence in seven locations with global headquarters in Chennai, India.

SA is the company’s largest market in Africa, with customers that include payments gateway PayFast; the City of Johannesburg; and internet service provider RSA Web.

Bourne explains Zoho is working to become a fully fledged enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. ERPs provide software suites that integrate core business processes including finance, accounting, manufacturing, supply-chain management, sales, and human resources.

Topics of discussion include: history of the Zoho business; developments in the enterprise software industry; Zoho’s strategy in SA; and the outlook for the local sector. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.