PODCAST |Jawitz Properties unpacks the pressures on the property market

Herschel Jawitz. CEO of Jawitz Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED.
High interest rates and other pressures on the SA property market are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Herschel Jawitz, CEO of Jawitz Properties.
The discussion focuses on the effects of interest rates on the local property market.
Join the discussion:
Jawitz says the local property market has favoured buyers for the last few years, driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. High borrowing costs and trends such as people moving out of cities, and the country, have led to an oversupply of homes.
The property expert shares his views on the age-old debate of buying versus renting property, specifically for the millennial generation.
Topics of discussion include: the history of the Jawitz business; the effects of high interest rates on SA’s property market; buying versus renting; and the outlook for the local sector.
