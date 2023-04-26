Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | 1.6-billion mobile money accounts in the world, says GSMA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA

26 April 2023 - 16:52 Mudiwa Gavaza
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

The growth of mobile payments services in Africa and beyond is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA. 

GSMA is the global industry body for telecommunications operators. Its new report on the state of mobile money shows that global rates of adoption are rising quicker than expected.

The number of registered mobile money accounts grew 13% year on year, from 1.4-billion in 2021 to 1.6-billion in 2022. While it took the industry 17 years to reach the first 800-million customers, this is significant growth as the next 800-million needed just five years.

Join the discussion:

Of the total, the largest user base — almost half at 763-million — are in Sub-Saharan Africa, with SA making up a tiny piece of the pie. 

Onyango says mobile money appears to be a solution mainly suited for emerging markets where financial exclusion continues to be a huge challenge in the formal economy. 

She outlines some of the report’s main findings, namely the factors driving the adoption and use of mobile money services in emerging market countries; the dynamics of the SA market; regulation in the space; and how such platforms are being used in agriculture on the continent.  

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

SA mobile money market is tiny, but still worthwhile

Despite high financial inclusion, the potential is 6-million South Africans, says GSMA
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | MTN’s push to be the network partner of choice

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Quintus de Beer, wholesale executive at MTN SA
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | Staying ahead of cyber threats in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Business
1 week ago
