Business

FREE TO READ | RECYCLING

About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa

16 September 2022 - 15:02
Picture: 123RF/icruci
Picture: 123RF/icruci

South Africa is facing a waste crisis.

About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa – the majority of which ends up in landfill. This is enough to cover an entire soccer field 10m deep every day.

But every citizen can make a difference to reduce the amount of waste that pollutes our environment or ends up in landfill.

To this end, the annual Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week will take place from September 12-17 2022. This will be the 26th year Plastics SA will co-ordinate South Africa’s involvement in the International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICC) that will be taking place at beaches around the country on Saturday September 17.

In partnership with volunteer organisations and individuals around the globe, the ICC engages people to remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways.

Since its inception, more than 17-million volunteers have collected close to 1.6-million kilogrammes of litter globally – making our coasts cleaner and our oceans healthier.

