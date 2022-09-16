FREE TO READ | RECYCLING

In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down 20%
While the Bank of Japan steps up threats of action against the yen, it may start to get a more sympathetic ear from its allies next month
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
The move comes as a result of Moscow’s efforts to punish Europe economically for its support for Ukraine by squeezing oil supplies
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa
Tens of thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the late queen
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Jagersfontein left in ruins, Britain honours the late Queen Elizabeth, Russian soldiers flee Ukraine counteroffensive, Sweden’s right-wing parties win election, Ramaphosa opens a new Sappi plant, and ...
South Africa is facing a waste crisis.
About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa – the majority of which ends up in landfill. This is enough to cover an entire soccer field 10m deep every day.
But every citizen can make a difference to reduce the amount of waste that pollutes our environment or ends up in landfill.
To this end, the annual Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week will take place from September 12-17 2022. This will be the 26th year Plastics SA will co-ordinate South Africa’s involvement in the International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICC) that will be taking place at beaches around the country on Saturday September 17.
In partnership with volunteer organisations and individuals around the globe, the ICC engages people to remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways.
Since its inception, more than 17-million volunteers have collected close to 1.6-million kilogrammes of litter globally – making our coasts cleaner and our oceans healthier.
FREE TO READ | RECYCLING
