×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | FIA INTERMEDIARY EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2022

16 September 2022 - 15:02
Picture: 123RF/1STCHOICE
Picture: 123RF/1STCHOICE

The FIA Intermediary Experience Awards have been the most prestigious and well-known annual recognition event in the South African financial services industry and dates back more than 20 years. The awards recognise product providers for the products, solutions and services they offer to the end consumer through the FIA’s member intermediaries.

Through the awards, those who deliver service excellence to the FIA's members - who, in turn, ensure the best possible outcomes for financial services consumers - are honoured.

In 2020 and 2021 the FIA decided to defer the FIA awards and its accompanying survey over economic concerns linked to the global Covid-19 pandemic. This year the awards were back, arguably bigger and better than  before. Awards were given in a total of nine categories, ranked according to a comprehensive “whole of FIA membership” intermediary satisfaction benchmark survey.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | The best ESG defence is a good offence
Business
2.
HYBRID EVENT | Digital transformation: an ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
PODCAST | How to chart a course through a stormy ...
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Commercial Property magazine
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.