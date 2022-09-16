FREE TO READ | FIA INTERMEDIARY EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2022

In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down 20%
While the Bank of Japan steps up threats of action against the yen, it may start to get a more sympathetic ear from its allies next month
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
The move comes as a result of Moscow’s efforts to punish Europe economically for its support for Ukraine by squeezing oil supplies
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa
Tens of thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the late queen
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Jagersfontein left in ruins, Britain honours the late Queen Elizabeth, Russian soldiers flee Ukraine counteroffensive, Sweden’s right-wing parties win election, Ramaphosa opens a new Sappi plant, and ...
The FIA Intermediary Experience Awards have been the most prestigious and well-known annual recognition event in the South African financial services industry and dates back more than 20 years. The awards recognise product providers for the products, solutions and services they offer to the end consumer through the FIA’s member intermediaries.
Through the awards, those who deliver service excellence to the FIA's members - who, in turn, ensure the best possible outcomes for financial services consumers - are honoured.
In 2020 and 2021 the FIA decided to defer the FIA awards and its accompanying survey over economic concerns linked to the global Covid-19 pandemic. This year the awards were back, arguably bigger and better than before. Awards were given in a total of nine categories, ranked according to a comprehensive “whole of FIA membership” intermediary satisfaction benchmark survey.
FIA INTERMEDIARY EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2022
