FREE WEBINAR | Watch analysis of Godongwana's maiden budget

Treasury and Sars heads will be among the top panellists giving their views on March 3 at 9am

01 March 2022 - 17:02
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2022 budget speech at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on February 23 2022. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2022 budget speech at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on February 23 2022. Picture: GCIS

Deloitte Africa has organised a powerful panel of top technocrats and analysts to unpack the 2022/23 budget on March 3 in an online webinar from 9am to 11am.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter will be among the speakers, who also include economist Thabi Leoka and political analyst Sithembele Mbethe. 

This is one of the high-profile gatherings in the wake of the budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana two weeks ago.

Sars, under the leadership of Kieswetter, has been praised for exceeding expectations in terms of tax collection while Mogajane leads the technocratic machinery under the stewardship of Godongwana.

These leading experts will dissect the budget from several angles, including taxation and revenue connection, economic growth and the political context.

  • When: Thursday March 3
  • Time: 9.00am-11.00am
  • Where: Online

To watch, click here >>

 

This article was paid for by Deloitte.

