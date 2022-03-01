Cape property body warns of economic damage by procurement freeze
Treasury halts all state procurement amid a court fight over BEE regulations
01 March 2022 - 17:00
An association of property developers in the Western Cape says the Treasury’s decision to halt procurement by all organs of state undermines economic recovery efforts.
“It pours ice cold water on [President Cyril Ramaphosa’s] commitment to build ourselves out of our crisis through the creation and implementation of infrastructure projects and a reduction in red tape,” said Deon van Zyl, chair of the Western Cape Property Development Forum, which represents the property development and construction industry in the province...
