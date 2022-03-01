National Cape property body warns of economic damage by procurement freeze Treasury halts all state procurement amid a court fight over BEE regulations B L Premium

An association of property developers in the Western Cape says the Treasury’s decision to halt procurement by all organs of state undermines economic recovery efforts.

“It pours ice cold water on [President Cyril Ramaphosa’s] commitment to build ourselves out of our crisis through the creation and implementation of infrastructure projects and a reduction in red tape,” said Deon van Zyl, chair of the Western Cape Property Development Forum, which represents the property development and construction industry in the province...