ISAAH MHLANGA: Government has made bold moves, business must reciprocate
President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid ample political capital on the table; the least the captains of industry can do is match it with their wallets
27 February 2022 - 06:43
In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his administration 100 days to negotiate a new national compact to put SA on a higher economic growth path to reduce unemployment, poverty, and inequality.
For the first time, and in stark contrast to the rhetoric of those who see the state as a central driver of the economy, he pronounced what economists and business people have been saying for many years: that the business of government is not to create jobs, but to create conducive conditions for businesses to thrive and create jobs. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now