Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: Government has made bold moves, business must reciprocate President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid ample political capital on the table; the least the captains of industry can do is match it with their wallets B L Premium

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his administration 100 days to negotiate a new national compact to put SA on a higher economic growth path to reduce unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

For the first time, and in stark contrast to the rhetoric of those who see the state as a central driver of the economy, he pronounced what economists and business people have been saying for many years: that the business of government is not to create jobs, but to create conducive conditions for businesses to thrive and create jobs. ..