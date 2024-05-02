World / Middle East

Rebuilding Gaza may take 80 years, UN says

02 May 2024 - 15:17
by Emma Farge
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’s military offensive. Picture: REUTERS
Geneva — Rebuilding homes in the Gaza Strip could drag into the next century if the pace follows the trend of previous conflicts, according to a UN report released on Thursday.

Nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment have caused billions of dollars in damage, leaving many of the crowded strip’s high-rise concrete buildings reduced to heaps, with a UN official referring to a “moonscape” of destruction.

Palestinian data shows that about 80,000 homes have been destroyed in a conflict triggered by Hamas fighters’ deadly attacks on southern Israel on October 7. Israeli strikes have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The assessment, released by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), said Gaza needed “about 80 years to restore all the fully destroyed housing units”. However, in a best-case scenario in which construction materials were delivered five times as fast as in the last crisis in 2021, it could be done by 2040, the report said.

The UNDP assessment makes a series of projections on the war’s socioeconomic impact based on the duration of the conflict, projecting decades of suffering.

“Unprecedented levels of human losses, capital destruction and the steep rise in poverty in such a short period of time will precipitate a serious development crisis that jeopardises the future of generations to come,” UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.

In a scenario in which the war lasts nine months, poverty was set to increase from 38.8% of Gaza’s population at the end of 2023 to 60.7%, dragging a large portion of the middle class below the poverty line, the report said. 

Reuters

Blinken meets Netanyahu, presses Hamas to accept ceasefire deal

US secretary of state visits region for seventh time and pushes for more aid into Gaza
World
1 day ago

Dutch to cap numbers at World War 2 event for safety reasons

At the March opening of a Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, pro-Palestinian protesters set off fireworks and booed Israeli President Isaac Herzog as he ...
World
2 days ago

Turkey to join SA’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Foreign minister says Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people
World
1 day ago

Police clear Gaza protest at Sorbonne University in Paris

Student demonstration follows solidarity marches and sit-ins at other varsities in Europe and the US against war in Gaza
World
3 days ago
