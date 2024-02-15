Germany’s commerce chamber warns of drastic slump

Employees work at a factory in Unterluess, Germany, February 12 2024. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
Berlin — Germany’s DIHK chambers of industry and commerce on Thursday warned that Europe’s biggest economy will shrink by 0.5% in 2024, in a second year of recession and its worst downturn in two decades.
A DIHK poll of more than 27,000 companies showed that of those surveyed, 35% expect business to deteriorate in the next 12 months with only 14% expecting an improvement, as high energy prices, bureaucracy, a skilled workers shortage and weak domestic demand weigh on economic output.
“The bad mood among companies is becoming more entrenched,” said the DIHK in Berlin on Thursday, adding that it would be only the second time in Germany’s post-war history that the economy contracted for two years in row.
The first case was in 2002 and 2003 when two consecutive recessions pushed the Social Democrats-Greens government of the time to introduce aggressive labour market and welfare reforms that were credited with elevating Germany to an internationally envied level of competitiveness.
“This is a clear alarm signal that Germany and Europe must take seriously,” DIHK head Martin Wansleben said in a statement.
The European Commission on Thursday said Germany will be the biggest drag on eurozone growth in 2024/25, with growth of only 0.3% in 2024 rather than 0.8% expected in November and 1.2% in 2025, after a 0.3% recession in 2023.
The government next week will publish its economic growth forecast for 2024. A source with knowledge of the matter said Berlin will slash its growth forecast to just 0.2%, although still a much more optimistic forecast than the DIHK’s.
Finance minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday growth projections were “embarrassing and dangerous from a social perspective”, as Germans’ dissatisfaction with their economic situation has prompted a series of strikes across the country.
“If we do nothing, our country will fall behind ... Then Germany will become poorer,” he said at an event in Potsdam.
Berlin will also cut its growth forecast for 2025 to 1% from a previously expected 1.5%, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Nearly three out of five companies see Germany’s economic policies as a business risk, the survey showed, adding that 33% of firms plan to reduce investments in the country in the next 12 months, while 24% said they planned expansion.
The ruling coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to present proposals to strengthen Germany as a business location by spring. Analysts say this could include tax reform and cutting bureaucracy.
DIHK’s Wansleben said legislation that obliges German companies to scrutinise human rights and environmental issues in supply chains globally must be suspended as it places an onerous burden on larger companies.
A sharp rise in interest rates to fight inflation in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine had also slowed the economy, he said.
Germany’s commerce chamber warns of drastic slump
Berlin — Germany’s DIHK chambers of industry and commerce on Thursday warned that Europe’s biggest economy will shrink by 0.5% in 2024, in a second year of recession and its worst downturn in two decades.
A DIHK poll of more than 27,000 companies showed that of those surveyed, 35% expect business to deteriorate in the next 12 months with only 14% expecting an improvement, as high energy prices, bureaucracy, a skilled workers shortage and weak domestic demand weigh on economic output.
“The bad mood among companies is becoming more entrenched,” said the DIHK in Berlin on Thursday, adding that it would be only the second time in Germany’s post-war history that the economy contracted for two years in row.
The first case was in 2002 and 2003 when two consecutive recessions pushed the Social Democrats-Greens government of the time to introduce aggressive labour market and welfare reforms that were credited with elevating Germany to an internationally envied level of competitiveness.
“This is a clear alarm signal that Germany and Europe must take seriously,” DIHK head Martin Wansleben said in a statement.
The European Commission on Thursday said Germany will be the biggest drag on eurozone growth in 2024/25, with growth of only 0.3% in 2024 rather than 0.8% expected in November and 1.2% in 2025, after a 0.3% recession in 2023.
The government next week will publish its economic growth forecast for 2024. A source with knowledge of the matter said Berlin will slash its growth forecast to just 0.2%, although still a much more optimistic forecast than the DIHK’s.
Finance minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday growth projections were “embarrassing and dangerous from a social perspective”, as Germans’ dissatisfaction with their economic situation has prompted a series of strikes across the country.
“If we do nothing, our country will fall behind ... Then Germany will become poorer,” he said at an event in Potsdam.
Berlin will also cut its growth forecast for 2025 to 1% from a previously expected 1.5%, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Nearly three out of five companies see Germany’s economic policies as a business risk, the survey showed, adding that 33% of firms plan to reduce investments in the country in the next 12 months, while 24% said they planned expansion.
The ruling coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to present proposals to strengthen Germany as a business location by spring. Analysts say this could include tax reform and cutting bureaucracy.
DIHK’s Wansleben said legislation that obliges German companies to scrutinise human rights and environmental issues in supply chains globally must be suspended as it places an onerous burden on larger companies.
A sharp rise in interest rates to fight inflation in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine had also slowed the economy, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
German firms warn of threat of right-wing extremism
Japan slips into recession, Germany now the world’s third-biggest economy
Tesla’s works council broke German union poll rules, labour court finds
Sweden hands Nord Stream sabotage probe evidence to Germany
Germany gives nod to subsidy plans for hydrogen-ready gas power plants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.