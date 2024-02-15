National

WATCH: Firms’ foot-dragging a threat to SA’s escaping greylist

Business Day TV spoke to Linda Ensor from Business Day

15 February 2024 - 14:57
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/80869348
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed SA on its greylist in February 2023. A lack of co-operation by legal practitioners and estate agencies, meanwhile, threatens to derail SA’s bid to be removed from the greylist.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Linda Ensor for more detail.

