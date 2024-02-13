Tesla is expected to sell a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023. Picture: REUTERS/VICTORIA KLESTY
Berlin — Tesla’s works council violated German union election rules, a labour court ruled on Tuesday, in the latest example of the US EV maker clashing with German regulation.
Unions lauded employees two years ago for forming a works council when Tesla was just starting to build its plant near Berlin. They warned the group would be top heavy because only middle and senior management had been hired.
The works council, a group of employees that mediates with management, called a new election this month, asking for candidates to be put forward by February 15, but the labour court ruled on Tuesday this was too soon because German regulation stipulates there should be a two-year gap between election campaigns.
The previous election began on February 28 2022, meaning Tesla must wait until February 29 to proceed with its plans, the court said, according to media reports from rbb24 and others in the courtroom.
Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have long criticised German bureaucracy, which Musk once said was at odds with the urgency of fighting climate change.
Musk has also clashed with unions, including in the US, where he is embroiled in numerous cases about federal labour law.
Works councils are not mandatory in Germany, but they are common particularly in industrial firms and represent a powerful force at rival carmakers including Volkswagen, where the head of the works council sits on the supervisory board.
Tesla’s workforce has grown to more than 12,000 from about 2,000 at the time of the previous election. All full-time workers at the plant for at least six months can stand for election, provided their nomination secures 50 backers.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it will accept the decision or whether its works council will try to appeal.
Tesla’s works council broke German union poll rules, labour court finds
The body asked for candidates to be put forward by February 15, which is too soon as there should be a two-year gap between campaigns
Berlin — Tesla’s works council violated German union election rules, a labour court ruled on Tuesday, in the latest example of the US EV maker clashing with German regulation.
Unions lauded employees two years ago for forming a works council when Tesla was just starting to build its plant near Berlin. They warned the group would be top heavy because only middle and senior management had been hired.
The works council, a group of employees that mediates with management, called a new election this month, asking for candidates to be put forward by February 15, but the labour court ruled on Tuesday this was too soon because German regulation stipulates there should be a two-year gap between election campaigns.
The previous election began on February 28 2022, meaning Tesla must wait until February 29 to proceed with its plans, the court said, according to media reports from rbb24 and others in the courtroom.
Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have long criticised German bureaucracy, which Musk once said was at odds with the urgency of fighting climate change.
Musk has also clashed with unions, including in the US, where he is embroiled in numerous cases about federal labour law.
Works councils are not mandatory in Germany, but they are common particularly in industrial firms and represent a powerful force at rival carmakers including Volkswagen, where the head of the works council sits on the supervisory board.
Tesla’s workforce has grown to more than 12,000 from about 2,000 at the time of the previous election. All full-time workers at the plant for at least six months can stand for election, provided their nomination secures 50 backers.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it will accept the decision or whether its works council will try to appeal.
Reuters
Tesla Berlin to stop most output for two weeks due to Red Sea disruption
Nearly half of new passenger cars in EU electrified
Tesla under pressure to respect Nordic labour rights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANN CROTTY: How to forfeit $55.8bn
Activist investors set to use recent Tesla ruling to rein in CEO
Elon Musk’s $56bn Tesla pay package tossed out by US judge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.