World / Europe

Germany gives nod to subsidy plans for hydrogen-ready gas power plants

The tender process for four facilities with total capacity of up to 10GW will take place soon

05 February 2024 - 15:07
by Riham Alkousaa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/pwsr01
Picture: 123RF/pwsr01

Berlin — Germany’s ruling coalition has agreed plans to subsidise hydrogen-ready gas power plants as part of a scheme to close gaps in wind and solar energy supply, the economy ministry said on Monday.

The tender process for four hydrogen-ready gas power plants with total capacity of up to 10 gigawatts (GW) will take place soon, the ministry said, without specifying a date. It said hydrogen transition plans for the plants should be drawn up by 2032 to be fully switched to hydrogen between 2035 and 2040.

The government will also subsidise power plants running exclusively on hydrogen with a capacity of up to 500MW for energy research purposes.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, economy minister Robert Habeck and finance minister Christian Lindner also agreed to remove obstacles to the construction and operation of electrolysers, which can use renewable energy to separate hydrogen from water, to offer hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels, the ministry said.

Germany’s power plant strategy was supposed to be ready last summer, but plans were thrown off by a constitutional court ruling that scraped about €60bn earmarked for climate projects and forced the government to rethink its budget.

The planned plants will be crucial for Berlin to convince the eastern brown coal states to phase out coal-fired stations earlier than the official date of 2038 and help Germany reach its greenhouse emissions targets faster.

Energy producers have in recent years heavily promoted gas as a transition fuel as it creates lower emissions when burnt than coal, but environmentalists have resisted that push.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s interim president says he has no plans ...
World / Africa
2.
Namibian President Hage Geingob dies after cancer ...
World / Africa
3.
Hamas hounds Israeli forces in Gaza cities
World / Middle East
4.
Italy earmarks €90m for Enel plant to boost solar ...
World / Europe
5.
Senegalese protest after president delays election
World / Africa

Related Articles

MICHELLE MANOOK: Leave coal behind, leave Africa behind

Opinion

Shareholders show ‘discontent’ over Sasol’s climate plans at AGM

Business

SIMON NICHOLAS: New year, same reminder: there’s no such thing as ‘clean coal’

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.