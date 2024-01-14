World / Europe

Top diplomats meet in Davos on Ukraine peace formula

14 January 2024 - 16:23
by Victoria Waldersee and Dmitry Zhdannikov
Hilde Schwab, World Economic Forum cofounder, Borge Brende, president of the WEF, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, Swiss federal councillor Ignazio Cassis and Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, prior the fourth meeting of the national security advisers (NSA) on the peace formula for Ukraine, in Davos, Switzerland, January 14 2024. Picture: WEF HANDOUT/REUTERS
Davos, Switzerland — Ukraine pushed ahead with its peace formula to end nearly two years of war with Russia with a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos later in the week, was not in the opening morning session, which included 81 participants from countries and international organisations.

Zelensky was represented by his chief of staff Andriy Yermak at Sunday’s talks, which were also attended by the US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery Penny Pritzker, as well as James O’Brien, the US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

As concerns grow about ongoing US support for Ukraine during an election year, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and secretary of state Antony Blinken are both expected to address the WEF, which officially starts on Monday evening.

Participants pose for a group picture, with Borge Brende, president WEF, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, Swiss federal councillor Ignazio Cassis, Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and Yulia Svyrydenko, first deputy prime minister of Ukraine, in the front row, during the fourth meeting of the national security advisers on a peace formula for Ukraine, in Davos, Switzerland, January 14 2024. Picture: HANDOUT/REUTERS
Switzerland, which hosted the meeting, said the Ukraine peace talks aimed to finalise principles “for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine” at the level of national security advisers. The principles, it said in a statement last week, should form the basis for the next stages of the peace process.

The role of the Global South in Ukraine’s peace formula talks has come into focus in Davos. Many of the nonaligned countries from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia that have largely stayed on the sidelines over Ukraine will be represented in the Swiss mountain resort this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with US special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery Penny Pritzker in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 12 2024. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Nigeria’s national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu could be seen attending the meeting.

Yermak said there were participants from 18 Asian countries, 12 African countries and six South American countries. “Countries from the Global South are increasingly involved in our work,” he said on his Telegram account.

Ukraine, with strong backing from its allies, has consistently said it will not give up until it has reclaimed every piece of territory that Russia has taken. It is unclear, however, if countries in the Global South agree with that as a peace formula.

Reuters

WEF risk report 2024: election disruptions from AI, climate change are top threats

Survey of experts, policymakers and business leaders gauges risk  perceptions ahead of annual Davos meeting
World
3 days ago

Clouds are gathering, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Commenting on the sharp rise in interest rates, Georgieva said the world had been living in the ‘fantasy lane’ for nearly 20 years
World
2 months ago

Less than 20% of top firms have set targets aligned with 1.5˚C global warming limit

Almost 40% of the world’s 1,000 biggest companies have no net zero commitment at all
Companies
6 days ago
