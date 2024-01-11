World / Americas

Haley and DeSantis attack each other, leaving Trump unharmed

The Republican rivals battle each other to emerge as the clear alternative to front-runner Donald Trump

11 January 2024 - 09:51
by Tim Reid
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley participate in the Republican presidential debate hosted by CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, the US, on January 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley participate in the Republican presidential debate hosted by CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, the US, on January 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Des Moines — Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley jockeyed on Wednesday to emerge as the clear alternative to front-runner Donald Trump just days before voting in the presidential primary race kicks off in Iowa.

Here are takeaways from their first head-to-head debate:

Candidates attack each other, but go easy on Trump

If there was any doubt that the current race for the Republican presidential nomination is a second-place fight between Haley and DeSantis behind Trump, the debate’s opening salvos dispelled them.

Invited to attack Trump, Haley and DeSantis tore into each other while landing only a few glancing blows on the race leader.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, called Haley a “mealy mouthed” politician beholden to wealthy donors. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, accused DeSantis of lying about her record and touted a new campaign website dedicated to knocking down those accusations.

“His campaign is exploding,” Haley said of the DeSantis bid.

DeSantis directed voters to his own website attacking Haley’s record.

“We don’t need a candidate who is going to look down on Middle America,” DeSantis said, comparing her to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The two candidates are virtually tied in Iowa, where the first-in-the-nation nominating contest will be held on Monday in the battle to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

A different DeSantis — but maybe too late

In earlier debates on more crowded stages, DeSantis often struggled to land the knock-out punches he needed to distinguish himself as a candidate and gain ground on Trump.

A different DeSantis showed up on Wednesday night. Whether he arrived too late to make a difference remains to be seen.

DeSantis was animated and aggressive, much like he had been in his debate in late 2023 against Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom.

DeSantis came prepared to go toe-to-toe with Haley on their governing records and ready with retorts for the attack lines she threw at him.

He also fired off zingers of his own at Haley, who touts her record as a former accountant.

“We don’t need an accountant in the White House. We need a leader,” DeSantis said.

A clash over Ukraine

The candidates clashed over military aid to Ukraine, an issue where Haley’s hawkish foreign policy instincts stand in sharp contrast to DeSantis’ more isolationist positions.

Haley supports continuing US financial and military aid to Ukraine, in line with the policy of Democratic President Joe Biden, while DeSantis said the country’s war with Russia needed to end so the US could focus on problems at home.

Ukraine “is a pro-American, freedom-loving country. We better remember that you have to be a friend in order to get a friend,” Haley said.

“This is about preventing war — it’s always been about preventing war,” Haley added, saying she did not support putting US troops on the ground but wanted to avoid a broader global conflict.

DeSantis accused Haley of supporting a costly, unending conflict.

“This is going to go on maybe hundreds of billions more into the future,” DeSantis said, suggesting that Haley cares “more about Ukraine’s border than she does about our own southern border”.

Haley, in an oft-repeated refrain of the night, shot back that DeSantis was lying.

Reuters

Trump files appeal over barring from Maine primary ballot

Former president argues that the decision by state’s top election official is biased and lacks due process
World
1 week ago

PETER APPS: Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts

As 2-billion people in 50 countries go to the polls, the world's prospects in 2024 remain unpredictable
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Faction-fighting Republicans, a weekend special leader, a member step-aside — US Congress’ rough 2023

Legislators face early deadlines in 2024 after spending too little time on lawmaking
World
2 weeks ago

US in uncharted territory after court bars Trump from state primary

Colorado’s top court rules Trump is ineligible because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
World Bank forecasts worst half-decade global ...
World
2.
Judges sceptical of Trump’s immunity claim
World / Americas
3.
Egypt and Jordan leaders warn against Israeli ...
World / Middle East
4.
Blinken meets Arab leaders as diplomatic push ...
World
5.
Israeli mother returns to scene of her son’s death
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Judges sceptical of Trump’s immunity claim

World / Americas

Hunter Biden’s appearance at contempt hearing sparks uproar

World / Americas

Republicans threaten government shutdown over US-Mexico border security

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.