Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections of up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX jets

The carrier says it will initiate its own layers of quality control to the production of the aeroplane

14 January 2024 - 16:14
by Chandni Shah
The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a hole in the fuselage, in Portland, Oregon, the US, January 7 2024. Picture: NTSB/REUTERS
The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a hole in the fuselage, in Portland, Oregon, the US, January 7 2024. Picture: NTSB/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Alaska Airlines has begun preliminary inspections on some of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft this weekend, adding that up to 20 aeroplanes could undergo inspection, the company said on Saturday.

The carrier also said it will initiate and enhance its own layers of quality control to the production of the plane and has initiated a review of Boeing’s production quality and control systems, including Boeing’s production vendor oversight.

Alaska Airlines said that it engaged in a candid conversation with Boeing’s CEO and leadership team earlier in the week to discuss their quality improvement plans to ensure the delivery of the highest quality aircraft off the production line for Alaska.

The airline said the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require more data from Boeing before it approves the airline manufacturer's proposed inspections and the maintenance instructions used to conduct the final inspections to safely return the 737-9 MAX to service.

The FAA on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself after a cabin panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight.

Under more stringent supervision, the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers and consider having an independent entity take over from Boeing certain aspects of certifying the safety of new aircraft that the FAA previously assigned to the plane maker.

Reuters

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun ‘shaken to the bone’ after 737 Max 9 disaster

A so-called door plug snapped off the fuselage of a nearly full 737 Max 9 on Friday while in flight, leaving a big hole next to an empty seat
Companies
4 days ago

Airline finds loose bolts on some Boeing 737 MAX planes

Preliminary inspections carried out after cabin panel blows off in mid-flight
Companies
5 days ago

Indonesia temporarily grounds three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

Three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, the only ones Indonesia had, were grounded starting from January 6 until further notice
World
6 days ago
