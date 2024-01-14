The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a hole in the fuselage, in Portland, Oregon, the US, January 7 2024. Picture: NTSB/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Alaska Airlines has begun preliminary inspections on some of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft this weekend, adding that up to 20 aeroplanes could undergo inspection, the company said on Saturday.
The carrier also said it will initiate and enhance its own layers of quality control to the production of the plane and has initiated a review of Boeing’s production quality and control systems, including Boeing’s production vendor oversight.
Alaska Airlines said that it engaged in a candid conversation with Boeing’s CEO and leadership team earlier in the week to discuss their quality improvement plans to ensure the delivery of the highest quality aircraft off the production line for Alaska.
The airline said the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require more data from Boeing before it approves the airline manufacturer's proposed inspections and the maintenance instructions used to conduct the final inspections to safely return the 737-9 MAX to service.
The FAA on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself after a cabin panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight.
Under more stringent supervision, the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers and consider having an independent entity take over from Boeing certain aspects of certifying the safety of new aircraft that the FAA previously assigned to the plane maker.
Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections of up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX jets
The carrier says it will initiate its own layers of quality control to the production of the aeroplane
Bengaluru — Alaska Airlines has begun preliminary inspections on some of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft this weekend, adding that up to 20 aeroplanes could undergo inspection, the company said on Saturday.
The carrier also said it will initiate and enhance its own layers of quality control to the production of the plane and has initiated a review of Boeing’s production quality and control systems, including Boeing’s production vendor oversight.
Alaska Airlines said that it engaged in a candid conversation with Boeing’s CEO and leadership team earlier in the week to discuss their quality improvement plans to ensure the delivery of the highest quality aircraft off the production line for Alaska.
The airline said the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require more data from Boeing before it approves the airline manufacturer's proposed inspections and the maintenance instructions used to conduct the final inspections to safely return the 737-9 MAX to service.
The FAA on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself after a cabin panel broke off a new jet in mid-flight.
Under more stringent supervision, the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers and consider having an independent entity take over from Boeing certain aspects of certifying the safety of new aircraft that the FAA previously assigned to the plane maker.
Reuters
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun ‘shaken to the bone’ after 737 Max 9 disaster
Airline finds loose bolts on some Boeing 737 MAX planes
Indonesia temporarily grounds three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Boeing shares tumble after US grounds some 737 MAX jets
What airlines and watchdogs are doing about Boeing 737 MAX jets
Key part from Alaska Airlines jet recovered in US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.