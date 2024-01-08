Less than 20% of top firms have set targets aligned with 1.5˚C global warming limit
Almost 40% of the world’s 1,000 biggest companies have no net zero commitment at all
08 January 2024 - 15:55
Already challenging a decade ago, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C is now practically unreachable. Yet, fewer than 20% of the world’s 1,000 largest companies have now set up targets in line with maintaining the 1.5˚C limit.
That is according to a joint white paper published on Monday by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which emphasises the critical need for immediate and substantial action to combat global warming...
