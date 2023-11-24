World / Europe

Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in illegal campaign financing case

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence in 2021, though that was suspended while he launched his appeal

24 November 2023 - 16:26
by Juliette Jabkhiro
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after the verdict in his trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, at the Paris court in France, March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after the verdict in his trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, at the Paris court in France, March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Paris — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy told a Paris appeals court on Friday he was innocent of any wrongdoing, as he tried to overturn a 2021 conviction for illegal campaign financing.

Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence in September 2021, though that was suspended while he launched his appeal.

“I forcefully contest any criminal liability,” said Sarkozy, who remains an influential figure among French conservatives, despite a string of trials and investigations.

“I deny having ever been aware of any fraud,” he told the judges. “What matters to me is the truth. I have failed to convince so far. I want the truth.”

The former president, in office from 2007 to 2012, has always denied the accusations that his conservative party Les Republicains, then known as the UMP, worked with public relations firm Bygmalion to hide the true cost of his re-election bid.

Sarkozy put the blame on some members of his campaign team: “I didn’t choose any supplier, I didn’t sign any quotation, any invoice,” he told the judges on Friday, speaking loudly with agitated hand gestures.

France sets strict limits on campaign spending. Prosecutors allege that the firm invoiced UMP rather than the campaign. They say Sarkozy spent €42.8m on his 2012 campaign, almost double the permitted amount. 

Reuters

Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of illegal campaign financing

France’s former president receives a one-year jail sentence but is unlikely to spend time in prison
World
2 years ago

France’s far-Right sets sights on victory in regional elections

Thierry Mariani, from Marine le Pen’s movement, could take control of the area around Marseille, and the French Riviera
World
2 years ago

Nicolas Sarkozy skips court as second trial in France starts

Investigators say Sarkozy ignored accountants' warnings as his relentless campaigning racked up costs about twice as much as was legally allowed
World
2 years ago

Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of corruption

Former French president found guilty of influence peddling when he offered to pull strings for a magistrate in return for a favour
World
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in illegal campaign ...
World / Europe
2.
Thirteen Israeli hostages to be met in Egypt by ...
World / Middle East
3.
Respiratory illness rises in China, but WHO ...
World / Asia
4.
Police arrest 34 after Dublin rioting
World / Europe
5.
Myanmar convoy goes up in flames on China border ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.