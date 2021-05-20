World / Europe

Nicolas Sarkozy skips court as second trial in France starts

Investigators say Sarkozy ignored accountants' warnings as his relentless campaigning racked up costs about twice as much as was legally allowed

20 May 2021 - 17:26 Gaspard Sebag
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, wearing a protective face mask, leaves after the verdict in his trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, at the Paris courthous in Fran on March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, wearing a protective face mask, leaves after the verdict in his trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, at the Paris courthous in Fran on March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy did not show up for his second criminal trial in six months, in a case where judges will scrutinise whether he deliberately broke campaign spending limits in his failed 2012 re-election bid.

French investigators say Sarkozy ignored accountants' warnings as his relentless campaigning racked up costs of at least €42.8m, or about twice as much as was legally allowed. The former head of state is expected to testify last of all the defendants, and faces a maximum one-year jail term.

Since leaving office, Sarkozy has had to face a series of allegations of impropriety. Earlier in 2021, he became the second French head of state in modern times convicted of a crime when he was found guilty of corruption. The 66-year-old has also been questioned several times over allegations of illegal funding of his winning 2007 campaign by the regime of Libya’s former leader Muammar al-Qaddafi.

Sarkozy’s longtime lawyer, Thierry Herzog, is representing him at the trial. Herzog along with the former president was convicted of corruption. The first day at the Paris court is set to deal with procedural requests put forward by defendants. 

Herzog — who, like Sarkozy, is appealing his conviction — raised double jeopardy concerns on Wednesday, reiterating that he considers the campaign issue settled because Sarkozy already paid a penalty. 

He criticised the indictment ordering Sarkozy to face trial. He said it should be considered null and void because the charges brought against the former the former premier failed to specify how much his campaign in 2012 spent.

“The €42.8m amount was never mentioned,” Herzog said. “You can only try Nicolas Sarkozy if the indictment is above board.”

The case is known as the Bygmalion affair, after a communications company hired to organise Sarkozy’s rallies during the 2012 election fight. It has become a symbol of the bitter infighting within the ranks of the centre-right party he used to lead, with various factions trying to shift the blame throughout the investigation.

Despite his departure from politics, the former French president still attracts media coverage about his perceived closeness to current President Emmanuel Macron, his relationship with model-turned-singer Carla Bruni and his legal woes.

The spending-limits court case was due to start in March but it was postponed after a lawyer for another defendant was diagnosed with coronavirus. Other defendants in the case are accused of participating in a system of fake invoices and risk as long as five years in jail. The trial is due to run until June 22 with a ruling expected to be issued several months later.

Bloomberg. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

France finally arrests fugitive Italian leftist militants

The new climate of trust between Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi made move possible, adviser says
World
3 weeks ago

THE GUARDIAN: Nicolas Sarkozy joins French roll of dishonour

Society puts its foot down against a culture of impunity towards top politicians
Opinion
2 months ago

Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of corruption

Former French president found guilty of influence peddling when he offered to pull strings for a magistrate in return for a favour
World
2 months ago

