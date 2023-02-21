Putin warns West over nuclear weapons as he suspends treaty

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Department bought software licences from Oracle for R390m in 2016 and has been paying for maintenance and support despite not using them
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.
Speaking nearly a year to the day since ordering an invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War, Putin said Russia will achieve its war aims and accused the West of trying to destroy Russia.
Cautioning the US that it is stoking the war into a global conflict, Putin said that Russia is suspending participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent major arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington.
It limits the number of nuclear warheads the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can deploy and is due to expire in 2026.
“I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty,” Putin told his country’s political and military elite.
The Russian leader said, without citing evidence, that some people in Washington are thinking about resuming nuclear testing. Russia’s defence ministry and nuclear corporation should therefore be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if necessary, he said.
“Of course, we will not do this first. But if the US conducts tests, then we will. No-one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed,” Putin said.
“A week ago, I signed a decree on putting new ground-based strategic systems on combat duty. Are they going to stick their nose in there too, or what?”
It was not immediately clear which ground-based systems had been put on combat duty.
Vast arsenals
Russia and the US still have vast arsenals of nuclear weapons left over from the Cold War. They are by far the biggest nuclear powers, holding between them 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads.
The New START Treaty limited both sides to 1,550 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine ballistic missiles and heavy bombers. Both sides met the central limits by 2018.
Speaking for an hour and 45 minutes below a large emblem bearing the two-headed eagle of Russia, and flanked by eight tricolour Russian flags, Putin vowed to continue with Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine.
He also sought to justify the war, saying it has been forced on Russia and that he understands the pain of the families of those who have fallen in battle.
The West and would-be Nato member Ukraine reject that narrative, and say Nato expansion eastward since the end of the Cold War is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.
“The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense,” Putin said.
“They intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country.”
Defeating Russia, he said, is impossible.
Russia will never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, said the 70-year-old Kremlin chief, adding that most Russians support the war.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin warns West over nuclear weapons as he suspends treaty
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.
Speaking nearly a year to the day since ordering an invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War, Putin said Russia will achieve its war aims and accused the West of trying to destroy Russia.
Cautioning the US that it is stoking the war into a global conflict, Putin said that Russia is suspending participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent major arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington.
It limits the number of nuclear warheads the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can deploy and is due to expire in 2026.
“I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty,” Putin told his country’s political and military elite.
The Russian leader said, without citing evidence, that some people in Washington are thinking about resuming nuclear testing. Russia’s defence ministry and nuclear corporation should therefore be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if necessary, he said.
“Of course, we will not do this first. But if the US conducts tests, then we will. No-one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed,” Putin said.
“A week ago, I signed a decree on putting new ground-based strategic systems on combat duty. Are they going to stick their nose in there too, or what?”
It was not immediately clear which ground-based systems had been put on combat duty.
Vast arsenals
Russia and the US still have vast arsenals of nuclear weapons left over from the Cold War. They are by far the biggest nuclear powers, holding between them 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads.
The New START Treaty limited both sides to 1,550 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine ballistic missiles and heavy bombers. Both sides met the central limits by 2018.
Speaking for an hour and 45 minutes below a large emblem bearing the two-headed eagle of Russia, and flanked by eight tricolour Russian flags, Putin vowed to continue with Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine.
He also sought to justify the war, saying it has been forced on Russia and that he understands the pain of the families of those who have fallen in battle.
The West and would-be Nato member Ukraine reject that narrative, and say Nato expansion eastward since the end of the Cold War is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.
“The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense,” Putin said.
“They intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country.”
Defeating Russia, he said, is impossible.
Russia will never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, said the 70-year-old Kremlin chief, adding that most Russians support the war.
Reuters
Kamala Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Biden visits Kyiv as China diplomat heads to Moscow
Resilient Russian banks rally after sanctions hit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US prepares to enforce sanctions against Russia
Kamala Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.