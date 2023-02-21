US prepares to enforce sanctions against Russia

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Department bought software licences from Oracle for R390m in 2016 and has been paying for maintenance and support despite not using them
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Washington — The US and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries is to crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods such as refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions will also seek to do more to stem the transhipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, though he did not give details.
Officials are also to warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they face sanctions if they continue doing so.
“The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to continue to isolate Russia,” Adeyemo is to say in a speech to be delivered at the Council on Foreign Relations later on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions and export controls to choose between their economic ties with our coalition of countries — representing more than half of the world’s GDP — or providing material support to Russia, an economy that is becoming more isolated every day.”
The goal, Adeyemo said, is to keep raising the cost to Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia has already been forced to divert billions in funds from the war to pay for insurance, shipping and other services, and Washington will seek “additional ways to drive up” those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week, Adeyemo said US and allied officials are to warn companies and financial institutions in their own countries — and India and China — against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
They are also providing “actionable” intelligence to countries, including several of Russia’s neighbours, to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they fail to act, he said, “we and our partners are prepared to use the various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own.”
US and coalition officials are to warn companies and banks in these countries that they face being cut off from Western markets and financial systems if they do not enforce sanctions.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia’s economic data appears better than expected at the start of the war, but said Western sanctions are forcing the Kremlin to use limited resources to prop up its economy. “One year into this conflict, Russia’s economy looks more like Iran and Venezuela’s than a member of the G20 [Group of 20 major economies],” he said in the prepared remarks.
Adeyemo said Washington is concerned about deepening ties between Russia and China, but Beijing cannot provide Moscow with the advanced semiconductors it needs to replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US prepares to enforce sanctions against Russia
Companies and banks will be warned they face being cut off from Western markets and financial systems
Washington — The US and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries is to crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods such as refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions will also seek to do more to stem the transhipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, though he did not give details.
Officials are also to warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they face sanctions if they continue doing so.
“The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to continue to isolate Russia,” Adeyemo is to say in a speech to be delivered at the Council on Foreign Relations later on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions and export controls to choose between their economic ties with our coalition of countries — representing more than half of the world’s GDP — or providing material support to Russia, an economy that is becoming more isolated every day.”
The goal, Adeyemo said, is to keep raising the cost to Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia has already been forced to divert billions in funds from the war to pay for insurance, shipping and other services, and Washington will seek “additional ways to drive up” those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week, Adeyemo said US and allied officials are to warn companies and financial institutions in their own countries — and India and China — against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
They are also providing “actionable” intelligence to countries, including several of Russia’s neighbours, to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they fail to act, he said, “we and our partners are prepared to use the various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own.”
US and coalition officials are to warn companies and banks in these countries that they face being cut off from Western markets and financial systems if they do not enforce sanctions.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia’s economic data appears better than expected at the start of the war, but said Western sanctions are forcing the Kremlin to use limited resources to prop up its economy. “One year into this conflict, Russia’s economy looks more like Iran and Venezuela’s than a member of the G20 [Group of 20 major economies],” he said in the prepared remarks.
Adeyemo said Washington is concerned about deepening ties between Russia and China, but Beijing cannot provide Moscow with the advanced semiconductors it needs to replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kamala Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in Ukraine
Biden visits Kyiv as China diplomat heads to Moscow
China says it worries Ukraine conflict will spiral out of control
Few signs sanctions against Russia have directly hurt upstream oil operations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.