World / Europe

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in Ukraine

And no more spy balloons, US secretary of state tells his counterpart

19 February 2023 - 17:00 Humeyra Pamuk
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: PETR DAVID JOSEK/REUTERS
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: PETR DAVID JOSEK/REUTERS

US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a “candid” conversation on the sidelines of a global security conference, US officials said.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location in Munich, with the state department confirming the meeting, which lasted about an hour, only after it had taken place.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a spy balloon over the continental US before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders. The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, a senior state department official said China was trying to “have it both ways” by saying it wants to contribute to peace and stability but at the same time taking “concerning” steps to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese foreign affairs Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18 2023. Picture: JOHANNES SIMON/GETTY IMAGES
Chinese foreign affairs Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18 2023. Picture: JOHANNES SIMON/GETTY IMAGES

"[The] secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion,” the senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In an interview with NBC News, Blinken said Washington has information that China might provide lethal war assistance to Russia.

The West has been wary of China’s response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would colour China’s actions towards Taiwan. China has refrained from condemning the war or calling it an “invasion”.

Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries “think calmly” about how to end the war.

He also said there were “some forces that seemingly don’t want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon”, without saying to whom he was referring.

Blinken and Wang’s meeting came hours after the top Chinese diplomat took a swipe at the US, accusing it of violating international norms with “hysterical” behaviour by shooting down the balloon.

The balloon’s flight this month over US territory triggered an uproar in Washington and prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That February 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilise increasingly fraught ties.

“To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behaviour is unbelievable, almost hysterical,” Wang said on Saturday.

“There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them, so is the US going to shoot all of them down?” he said.

In the interview with NBC, Blinken said that during their meeting Wang did not apologise for the balloon’s flight through US airspace.

Blinken was “very direct and candid” throughout the meeting and repeatedly underscored to Wang that the violation of US sovereignty caused by Beijing’s spy balloon must never happen again, the senior state department official said.

Washington had been hoping to put a “floor” under relations that hit a dangerous low in August with China’s reaction to a Taiwan visit by then-US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China reacted angrily when the US military shot down the 60m balloon on February 4, saying it was for monitoring weather conditions and had blown off course. But Washington said it clearly was a surveillance balloon with a huge undercarriage holding electronics.

Reuters

Dutch tech giant ASML says former worker stole chip data for China

It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions
News
4 days ago

Xi courts Taiwan opposition ahead of island’s presidential election

China's preferred negotiating partner, Taiwan's Kuomintang party, has a shot at winning the vote
News
1 week ago

US briefs foreign diplomats on Chinese spy balloon threat

US officials present evidence to show the balloon was not a weather research device, as claimed by China, but an airship used for espionage
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former US president Jimmy Carter to receive ...
World / Americas
2.
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan and Taiwan may share intelligence on ...
World / Asia
4.
China declares victory over Covid-19
World / Asia
5.
New Zealand’s cyclone death toll at 11, thousands ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

China sanctions Lockheed and Raytheon unit over Taiwan arms sales

News

Concern mounts about fate of Chinese star banker Bao fan after disappearance

News

Biden says objects shot down likely tied to private companies or research

World / Americas

US tries to woo India away from traditional military supplier Russia

World

How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.