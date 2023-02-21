National

Cape Town mulls added treatment of raw sewage pumped into the sea

But the city keeps defending marine outfalls, even while science or technology does not exist to break down ‘forever’ chemicals

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 19:00 Steve Kretzmann

The City of Cape Town is considering treating up to 39-million litres of essentially raw sewage pumped out to sea daily via three marine outfalls, the first of which was built 122 years ago.

The release of sewage into a Marine Protected Area, as is the case with the Camps Bay and Hout Bay outfalls, has been a subject of controversy since photos of the sewage reaching the surface were published in 2016.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.