Hundreds of thousands forced to work in scam operations, UN says

Bangkok — Hundreds of thousands of people are being trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work in scam centres and other illegal online operations that have sprung up across Southeast Asia in recent years, the UN said in a report on Tuesday.
The report cited “credible sources” estimating that at least 120,000 people across Myanmar and about 100,000 in Cambodia may be trapped in scam operations, with other criminal-owned enterprises in Laos, the Philippines and Thailand ranging from crypto fraud to online gambling.
“People who are coerced into working in these scamming operations endure inhumane treatment while being forced to carry out crimes. They are victims. They are not criminals,” said UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk.
Cambodian police spokesperson Chhay Kim Khoeun said he has not seen the UN report but queried the number. “Where did they get the [100,000] number from? Have they investigated? Where did they get the data? Foreigners are just saying things.”
Myanmar’s military-run government did not respond to requests for comment.
The UN Human Rights Office report was one of the most detailed of the phenomenon that has emerged since the Covid-19 pandemic, fuelled by the closure of casinos, which prompted moves into less regulated areas in Southeast Asia.
The fast-growing scam centres are generating billions of dollar in revenue each year, the report reads. “Faced with new operational realities, criminal actors increasingly targeted migrants in vulnerable situations ... for recruitment into criminal operations, under the pretence of offering them real jobs.”
Most of the trafficking victims were from other Southeast Asian countries as well as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, but some were recruited from as far away as Africa and Latin America.
The UN rights office called on regional governments to strengthen rule of law and tackle corruption to “break the cycle of impunity”, which allows criminal enterprises to thrive.
Hundreds of thousands forced to work in scam operations, UN says
Report details inhumane treatment of trafficking victims across Southeast Asia
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.