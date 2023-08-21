Three men have been arrested after 40 men and children were found in a truck bound for SA. Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
A video circulating on social media shows 40 men and children seated in the back of a truck while being questioned about their destination. Some are seen without shirts on while others are fully clothed.
Botswana police confirmed that the victims were from Ethiopia.
Officials confirmed on Thursday the arrest of Zambian nationals Evance Kalulu, 35, and Francis Mutale, 46, and Artwell Manyeruke, 35, from Zimbabwe.
The trio were arrested at the Ngwasha veterinary gate on Tuesday last week.
“They were apprehended after their truck was stopped and searched during a police operation at the gate and the police found 40 males inside the trailer.
“Police preliminary investigations reveal that the 40 males, aged between 10 and 35 years, were from Ethiopia in transit to SA,” the police said.
The three appeared in court on Thursday and are being held pending investigations.
Earlier the same week, 67 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country after they were intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg without valid visas. They had arrived on board a flight carrying 268 passengers from Dubai.
Three held on human trafficking charges in Botswana over SA-bound truck
A total 40 males, aged between 10 and 35 years, were in transit from Ethiopia to SA, police say
Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
A video circulating on social media shows 40 men and children seated in the back of a truck while being questioned about their destination. Some are seen without shirts on while others are fully clothed.
Botswana police confirmed that the victims were from Ethiopia.
Officials confirmed on Thursday the arrest of Zambian nationals Evance Kalulu, 35, and Francis Mutale, 46, and Artwell Manyeruke, 35, from Zimbabwe.
The trio were arrested at the Ngwasha veterinary gate on Tuesday last week.
“They were apprehended after their truck was stopped and searched during a police operation at the gate and the police found 40 males inside the trailer.
“Police preliminary investigations reveal that the 40 males, aged between 10 and 35 years, were from Ethiopia in transit to SA,” the police said.
The three appeared in court on Thursday and are being held pending investigations.
Earlier the same week, 67 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country after they were intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg without valid visas. They had arrived on board a flight carrying 268 passengers from Dubai.
TimesLIVE
Scores of Pakistanis denied entry into SA in airport sting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Malaysia charges four Thai nationals for people smuggling
Rohingya refugees face devastating aid cuts
‘I uncovered a child sex trafficking ring in my grade 1 class’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.