Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The requirement in the Companies Amendment Bill for shareholders of public and state-owned companies to approve a firm’s remuneration policy struck a balance between the need for disclosure regarding the salaries paid to senior executives and a recognition of the need to secure skilled, internationally sought-after executives, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Tuesday.
Patel said in a briefing to parliament’s trade and industry committee on the bill and on the Companies Second Amendment Bill that the government had adopted the softer approach of disclosure rather than laying down remuneration guidelines or prescribing the ratio between the pay of senior executives and the lowest paid employees.
The bill will require companies to disclose the details of the highest- and lowest-paid employee, average remuneration, the median remuneration, and the gap between the top 5% of highest-paid employees and the bottom 5% of lowest-paid employees in their remuneration reports.
“The remuneration gap remains a significant policy gap that requires addressing in SA,” Patel said, noting the public outrage over the issue and the country’s high level of inequality.
DA trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said the bid to reduce the pay gap and the disclosure of pay would act as a disincentive to the acquisition of high-performing executives in SA whose pay is benchmarked internationally.
Patel said the government hadn’t opted for more onerous legislation, such as providing guidelines on an appropriate ratio between the highest- and lowest-paid workers or prescribing what the ratio should be, but had recognised the need for disclosure and shareholder power.
The bill, which has undergone extensive public participation and deliberations in Nedlac, requires public and state-owned companies to produce the remuneration policy for directors and prescribed officers for approval by ordinary resolution at their AGM. A 51% majority is required for approval.
Patel noted there recently had been examples of shareholder dissatisfaction over senior executive pay. Where shareholders had voted against remuneration reports they lacked the mechanisms for their grievances to be addressed. The latest proposals will give shareholders the ability to evaluate remuneration policy on a rational and comparative basis, he said.
Should a remuneration report not be approved, the members of the committee can continue to serve as directors but will not be eligible to serve on the committee for a period of three years after the non-approval set period, and the remuneration report will have to be presented to a future shareholder’s meeting until approval is obtained. Changes to the policy may be implemented only once shareholders approve it; once approved, the policy will only need to be presented to shareholders every three years.
Patel said scrutiny of the remuneration policy by shareholders was a powerful tool and would serve to discipline the board and persuade it to refrain from awarding “excessive and unjustified” remuneration for fear of adverse reputational consequences.
On the Companies Second Amendment Bill, Patel said the present Companies Act “is deficient in not achieving equity as between directors and senior management on the one hand and shareholders and workers on the other hand.”
“In particular, there is inadequate provision for the disclosure of senior executive remuneration and the reasonableness of the remuneration. There is also a lack of transparency on the pay gap and the reasonableness of the remuneration to provide an objective benchmark which will assist the public dialogue on this topic,” he said.
The bill requires the name of the director or prescribed officer of a company receiving remuneration and benefits be included in the financial statements. Patel said this would promote transparency. It also includes measures to ease the doing of business and the disclosure of beneficial ownership of shares.
In line with a recommendation by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the Companies Second Amendment Bill proposes that the time bar for an application for delinquency of a director be extended from the existing 24 months preceding the application during which the person was a director of the company. The bill extends this time bar to five years and empowers the courts on good cause to extend that time period in a specific case. The provision will apply retrospectively.
The courts can also on good cause extend the three-year bar on action to recover any loss, damages or costs due to the liability of directors and prescribed officers for breaching their fiduciary duties.
The committee is to request public comments on the bill and is expected to hold public hearings in October.
Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments
Bill proposes disclosure of the highest- and lowest-paid employees and gives shareholders more say in firms’ remuneration policies
The requirement in the Companies Amendment Bill for shareholders of public and state-owned companies to approve a firm’s remuneration policy struck a balance between the need for disclosure regarding the salaries paid to senior executives and a recognition of the need to secure skilled, internationally sought-after executives, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Tuesday.
Patel said in a briefing to parliament’s trade and industry committee on the bill and on the Companies Second Amendment Bill that the government had adopted the softer approach of disclosure rather than laying down remuneration guidelines or prescribing the ratio between the pay of senior executives and the lowest paid employees.
The bill will require companies to disclose the details of the highest- and lowest-paid employee, average remuneration, the median remuneration, and the gap between the top 5% of highest-paid employees and the bottom 5% of lowest-paid employees in their remuneration reports.
“The remuneration gap remains a significant policy gap that requires addressing in SA,” Patel said, noting the public outrage over the issue and the country’s high level of inequality.
DA trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said the bid to reduce the pay gap and the disclosure of pay would act as a disincentive to the acquisition of high-performing executives in SA whose pay is benchmarked internationally.
Patel said the government hadn’t opted for more onerous legislation, such as providing guidelines on an appropriate ratio between the highest- and lowest-paid workers or prescribing what the ratio should be, but had recognised the need for disclosure and shareholder power.
The bill, which has undergone extensive public participation and deliberations in Nedlac, requires public and state-owned companies to produce the remuneration policy for directors and prescribed officers for approval by ordinary resolution at their AGM. A 51% majority is required for approval.
Patel noted there recently had been examples of shareholder dissatisfaction over senior executive pay. Where shareholders had voted against remuneration reports they lacked the mechanisms for their grievances to be addressed. The latest proposals will give shareholders the ability to evaluate remuneration policy on a rational and comparative basis, he said.
Should a remuneration report not be approved, the members of the committee can continue to serve as directors but will not be eligible to serve on the committee for a period of three years after the non-approval set period, and the remuneration report will have to be presented to a future shareholder’s meeting until approval is obtained. Changes to the policy may be implemented only once shareholders approve it; once approved, the policy will only need to be presented to shareholders every three years.
Patel said scrutiny of the remuneration policy by shareholders was a powerful tool and would serve to discipline the board and persuade it to refrain from awarding “excessive and unjustified” remuneration for fear of adverse reputational consequences.
On the Companies Second Amendment Bill, Patel said the present Companies Act “is deficient in not achieving equity as between directors and senior management on the one hand and shareholders and workers on the other hand.”
“In particular, there is inadequate provision for the disclosure of senior executive remuneration and the reasonableness of the remuneration. There is also a lack of transparency on the pay gap and the reasonableness of the remuneration to provide an objective benchmark which will assist the public dialogue on this topic,” he said.
The bill requires the name of the director or prescribed officer of a company receiving remuneration and benefits be included in the financial statements. Patel said this would promote transparency. It also includes measures to ease the doing of business and the disclosure of beneficial ownership of shares.
In line with a recommendation by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the Companies Second Amendment Bill proposes that the time bar for an application for delinquency of a director be extended from the existing 24 months preceding the application during which the person was a director of the company. The bill extends this time bar to five years and empowers the courts on good cause to extend that time period in a specific case. The provision will apply retrospectively.
The courts can also on good cause extend the three-year bar on action to recover any loss, damages or costs due to the liability of directors and prescribed officers for breaching their fiduciary duties.
The committee is to request public comments on the bill and is expected to hold public hearings in October.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Struggling sugar farmers call for domestic industry to be diversified
Minister Patel defends sugar levy in Tongaat court battle
BHF urges NCOP to rein in minister’s powers over medical schemes in NHI bill
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.