Xi says strong China-Eritrea ties vital for keeping peace in Horn of Africa

JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Party will not expel diplomat after he accused SA of supplying arms to Russia
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday strong China-Eritrea relations were key to bolstering peace in the Horn of Africa region and pursuing mutually beneficial development. He was speaking at a meeting in Beijing with his Eritrean counterpart.
Eritrea has strategic importance for China given its location on the Red Sea, one of the world’s key shipping corridors with access to both the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and the Indian Ocean to the southeast.
Eritrea, a reclusive country that won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a long war, also shares a border with tiny Djibouti, where the Chinese military set up its first overseas naval base in 2017.
Xi, speaking to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said China and Eritrea “share a deep bond of friendship (in) an uncertain and unstable world”.
“A strong China-Eritrea relationship is not only in line with the common and long-term interests of both countries, but also for maintaining regional peace,” Xi said.
Last year China named senior diplomat Xue Bing to a newly created post of special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a geopolitically sensitive, conflict-wracked region where Beijing has investments and, along with ally Russia, has been competing with Western powers for influence.
Military training
Isaias described how he first came to China for military training in 1967, a “momentous time, when China was at the apex of the Cultural Revolution, when bilateral ties between China and the former Soviet Union had disappeared ... and at a historical juncture, when China first tested the atomic bomb”.
At a separate meeting earlier on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Isaias praised what he called Chinese “contributions to transform the world order into a more just and fair relationship among peoples and nations”.
Chinese state media earlier in the day quote Xi as saying Beijing “is willing to work with Eritrea to promote mutually beneficial co-operation and development”.
“The Chinese side encourages and supports Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Eritrea, and is willing to discuss strengthening infrastructure construction, co-operation in telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fisheries and other fields,” Chinese state television said.
Western groups have accused Eritrea of myriad human rights abuses under Isaias’ 30-year rule, including indefinite conscription of men and unmarried women into military or government service since a 1998-2000 border war with Ethiopia.
Officials in Asmara routinely deny such accusations.
In March, Eritrea’s foreign ministry called a US state department ruling that its military had committed war crimes in a two-year conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region “unsubstantiated and defamatory”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Xi says strong China-Eritrea ties vital for keeping peace in Horn of Africa
Eritrea has strategic importance for China given its location on the Red Sea
Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday strong China-Eritrea relations were key to bolstering peace in the Horn of Africa region and pursuing mutually beneficial development. He was speaking at a meeting in Beijing with his Eritrean counterpart.
Eritrea has strategic importance for China given its location on the Red Sea, one of the world’s key shipping corridors with access to both the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and the Indian Ocean to the southeast.
Eritrea, a reclusive country that won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a long war, also shares a border with tiny Djibouti, where the Chinese military set up its first overseas naval base in 2017.
Xi, speaking to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, said China and Eritrea “share a deep bond of friendship (in) an uncertain and unstable world”.
“A strong China-Eritrea relationship is not only in line with the common and long-term interests of both countries, but also for maintaining regional peace,” Xi said.
Last year China named senior diplomat Xue Bing to a newly created post of special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a geopolitically sensitive, conflict-wracked region where Beijing has investments and, along with ally Russia, has been competing with Western powers for influence.
Military training
Isaias described how he first came to China for military training in 1967, a “momentous time, when China was at the apex of the Cultural Revolution, when bilateral ties between China and the former Soviet Union had disappeared ... and at a historical juncture, when China first tested the atomic bomb”.
At a separate meeting earlier on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Isaias praised what he called Chinese “contributions to transform the world order into a more just and fair relationship among peoples and nations”.
Chinese state media earlier in the day quote Xi as saying Beijing “is willing to work with Eritrea to promote mutually beneficial co-operation and development”.
“The Chinese side encourages and supports Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Eritrea, and is willing to discuss strengthening infrastructure construction, co-operation in telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fisheries and other fields,” Chinese state television said.
Western groups have accused Eritrea of myriad human rights abuses under Isaias’ 30-year rule, including indefinite conscription of men and unmarried women into military or government service since a 1998-2000 border war with Ethiopia.
Officials in Asmara routinely deny such accusations.
In March, Eritrea’s foreign ministry called a US state department ruling that its military had committed war crimes in a two-year conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region “unsubstantiated and defamatory”.
Reuters
SA’s non-aligned position does not favour Russia, says Cyril Ramaphosa
SA firmly in Huawei's sights
DION GEORGE: As government cosies up with Russia, SA faces loss of generous Agoa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HILARY JOFFE: Kenya is showing the way to boosting small business
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman lambasts government for supporting Russia
Africa trade pact could boost economic growth, IMF says
SIMON BARBER: SA out of step as Brics partners for once side against Russia at ...
DONALD MACKAY: SA must get its countervailing act with incentives together
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brics bloc is steadily rising and on track to outpace the G7
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.